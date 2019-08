Iran says US acting alone as allies ‘ashamed’

TEHRAN: The US is acting alone against Tehran and its allies are too “ashamed” to join its forces in the Gulf, Iran´s top diplomat said Monday, dismissing Washington´s calls for talks as a sham.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also confirmed he had turned down an offer to meet President Donald Trump last month despite the threat of US sanctions against him.“Today the United States is alone in the world and cannot create a coalition. Countries that are its friends are too ashamed of being in a coalition with them,” Zarif told a news conference.

“They brought this situation upon themselves, with lawbreaking, by creating tensions and crises.”Tehran and Washington have been locked in a battle of nerves since last year when Trump withdrew the US from a landmark 2015 deal placing curbs on Iran´s nuclear programme and began reimposing sanctions.

Tensions have soared since the Trump administration began stepping up a campaign of “maximum pressure” against Iran.Drones have been downed and tankers seized by Iranian authorities or mysteriously attacked in Gulf waters, while Britain has detained an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar.

At the height of the crisis, Trump called off air strikes against Iran at the last minute in June after the Islamic republic´s forces shot down a US drone.Iran said on Sunday its forces had seized a “foreign” tanker carrying smuggled fuel in what would be the third such seizure in less than a month in Gulf waters — a conduit for much of the world´s crude oil.

Last month the Guards said they had impounded the Panama-flagged MT Riah for alleged fuel smuggling as well as the British-flagged Stena Impero for breaking “international maritime rules”.

In response to such incidents, the US has been seeking to form a coalition whose mission — dubbed Operation Sentinel — it says is to guarantee freedom of navigation in the Gulf.But it has been struggling to find partners, with European countries reticent and believed to be concerned about being dragged into a conflict.

The US plan suffered another blow on Monday when Germany said it was currently “not in favour” of joining an American-led coalition.“The important thing is to continue to follow the path of diplomacy and to seek dialogue with Iran... to ensure the free movement of oil tankers in the Gulf,” said government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer. Zarif blasted the idea of a US-led coalition.