Trump condemns white supremacy, racism after shootings

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Monday denounced white supremacist extremism and racism and said mass murderers should be “quickly” executed in a strongly worded response to two gun massacres over the weekend.

Facing a blizzard of accusations that his own anti-immigrant rhetoric has fueled radicals across the country, Trump used his live address from the White House to issue an unusually direct condemnation of racists.

“Our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy,” he said, adding that he had directed the FBI to use all resources to combat “hate crimes and domestic terrorism.”Trump´s statement, responding to massacres in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, was markedly different from his usual line minimizing the dangers of white supremacist attacks.

This followed the emergence of an anti-immigrant screed published by the alleged Texas shooter that eerily echoed some of Trump´s own campaign speech statements about an “invasion” across the US-Mexican border.

The gunman killed 20 people as they shopped at a crowded Walmart in El Paso on Saturday morning, while nine more people were shot dead outside a bar in a popular nightlife district in Dayton just 13 hours later.

US president blames media for ‘anger, rage’ in America: US President Donald Trump appeared to blame the news media Monday for mass shootings like those that left 29 dead over the weekend.

“The Media has a big responsibility to life and safety in our Country,” Trump tweeted. “Fake News has contributed greatly to the anger and rage that has built up over many years. News coverage has got to start being fair, balanced and unbiased, or these terrible problems will only get worse!” he wrote.