Bosnia leaders agree to form govt 10 months after poll

SARAJEVO: The leaders of Bosnia´s three main parties reached an agreement Monday to form a central government, ending a 10 months-long impasse since elections in October 2018. The heads of the ethnically-affiliated parties — which represent Serbs, Croats and Bosnian Muslims (Bosniaks) — signed the accord at a meeting facilitated by the head of the EU delegation to Sarajevo, Lars-Gunnar Wigemark. One of the main stumbling blocks had been their divided stance towards NATO, with Serbs against joining the alliance while the other two parties are in favour. Among a list of other points, the agreement includes a vague commitment to advancing the relationship with NATO. EU spokesperson Maja Kocijancic welcomed the breakthrough as “an important step forward”. She urged the leaders “to proceed with the formation of authorities and to enable the regular functioning of all institutions without further delay”.