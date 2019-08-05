Herculean task

With its huge piles of garbage, overflowing sewers, dug-up roads, streets littered with rubbish and expanses of poorly maintained katchi abadis the very idea of cleaning up Karachi, a city of 20 million people, seems to be a Herculean task. It is a task which however must be undertaken for the sake of the city’s residents. Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has involved the federal government in the effort and pledged that along with the KMC, the FWO, the NLC, the provincial government and the army of 15000 volunteers has taken on the challenge. Whether the reasons are entirely political as some Sindh ministers have is irrelevant. The fact is that for years, even decades, Karachi has been badly neglected and the PPP government which has held power since 2008 has certainly done little to demonstrate it is capable of bringing about any betterment. At the moment, the first priority must be to join in what has become an effort involving multiple institutions to clean Karachi.

While the provincial government blames the KMC and its mayor and vice versa, everyone should remember this is not the time to be engaging in politics but asking more serious questions about the future of Karachi. One of these questions is how any improvements made now are to be maintained in the months and years ahead. Yes, the municipality must play a role. But in the end it is the provincial government which is responsible and required to provide the leadership which will need to be kept in place for many years. Even thousands of volunteers and major national agencies cannot be expected to come in again and again to perform functions which should be a part of the routine life for every city. Devising a broader plan for the development of the city and also curbing the size of its mounting population is linked to ensuring that slums can be cleared and civic facilities kept from being overrun. This means a look at Sindh as a whole, the situation of all its cities and the question of why people continue to move away from them as well as from other parts of the country to crowd into the congested streets and living quarters of Karachi.