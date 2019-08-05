Dark days in Kashmir

Exceeding even the worst predictions of critics, on Monday the Narendra Modi government took the drastic step of revoking Article 370 of the Indian constitution through presidential decree. This ends the special status held by Indian-occupied Kashmir since Partition. The Modi government has announced that the disputed territory will now be bifurcated with a new union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and a union territory of Ladakh created as an integral part of India. Kashmir’s people have faced unending misery since their attempt to gain liberation from Indian occupation began in the 1990s. Thousands of young lives have been lost in the process.

The removal of Article 370 means that Occupied Kashmir no longer has specific rights to determine its own laws and Article 35-A, a part of Article 370, under which the legislature of the state could determine who permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir were, vanishes too. This gives India a free hand to create massive demographic change, possibly even ending the Muslim majority of Kashmir. Analysts have expressed fears over genocide and terrible violence. There has been increased concern over the safety of Kashmiris since intensified violence across the LoC began a few weeks ago, with cluster bombs being said to have been used by Indian forces.

At present, there is a near blackout in Occupied Kashmir. Tens of thousands of Indian troops patrol Srinagar and other cities and a curfew has been imposed. The New Delhi government has announced children will be bussed to school tomorrow – but the pretence fools no one. Two former influential chief ministers of Kashmir, Omer Abdullah, of the National Conference, and Mehbooba Mufti, are under house arrest. In a tweet, Mufti has said that Jammu and Kashmir had made mistakes by siding with India in the past. Omer Abdullah, whose family has a long history of politics in Occupied Kashmir, has called at present for calm to avert escalating violence. But the evocative pictures of small boys directing slingshots at heavily armoured Indian soldiers wielding guns give an indication of what the sentiments are. Hundreds of dissidents in the valley are under arrest since the Pulwama bombing of February this year.

Pakistan’s National Security Council met on Monday with Prime Minister Imran Khan leading the meeting attended by all three armed forces chiefs, intelligence chiefs and key ministers. The council agreed it would do everything to come to the aid of the Kashmiri people. Realistically, to do so it must rely on the international community and international human rights activists. US President Trump had assured Prime Minister Imran Khan just days ago that he was willing to arbitrate on the Kashmir issue. He needs to now demonstrate that his pledge was a sincere one. The rest of the international community must do all it can too. A meeting of the UN Security Council is likely too. Pakistan has already begun contact with other countries. Perhaps most important of all is the need for all our leaders, from all sides of the political sides, to end the bitterness that separates them, sit together and determine what they can best do to prevent further suffering in Occupied Kashmir and ensure a just solution to a problem that has lasted well over seven decades.