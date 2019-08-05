Dale Steyn retires from Test cricket

JOHANNESBURG: South African Dale Steyn, one of the great fast bowlers of the modern era, on Monday announced his retirement from Test cricket in a bid to extend his longevity in the shorter forms of the game.

Steyn, who made his international debut against England in 2004 and last played a Test in February against Sri Lanka, is still contracted in the white-ball form of the game for the 2019/20 season and therefore remains available for South Africa in one-day internationals and T20s.

“Today I walk away from a format of the game I love so much,” said the 36-year-old Steyn, his country´s leading Test wicket-taker of all time and one of the top 10 in the history of the game.Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive Thabang Moroe hailed Steyn as “undoubtedly one of the all-time greats of cricket”.