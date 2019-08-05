Man Utd make Maguire most expensive defender

LONDON: Manchester United signed Harry Maguire from Leicester on Monday for a reported Â£80 million fee that makes the England centre-back the world’s most expensive defender.

United have secured Maguire on a six-year contract with an option for a further 12-month extension. The Â£75 million Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk in 2018 was the previous record fee for a defender.

However, Juventus’ capture of Van Dijk’s Netherlands teammate Matthijs de Ligt earlier this month (July) could rise to 85.5 million euros (Â£77 million) in add-ons. It is also a record fee between Premier League clubs, surpassing Van Dijk’s move to Anfield from Southampton and Romelu Lukaku’s switch from Everton to Manchester United.

“I am delighted to have signed for this great club. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Leicester and would like to thank everyone at the club. However, when Manchester United come knocking on your door, it is an incredible opportunity,” Maguire told United’s website.

Maguire, 26, could make his debut in his new club’s Premier League opener at home to Chelsea on Sunday and United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident he will live up to his hefty price tag.