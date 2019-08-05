‘Indian decision an act of treason against UN’

ISLAMABAD: The Indian government’s decision to amend constitutional clauses about occupied Kashmir was strongly condemned by opposition leaders on Monday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif termed the move “unacceptable” and an “act of treason” against the United Nations. He also called on the country’s leadership to immediately demand an emergency session of the UN Security Council and consult with China, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and other friendly countries in this regard.

He said Indian Prime Minister Modi wanted to change the demographics of the held valley by populating it with more Hindus. “Modi took this step to reject the mediation offer by US President Donald Trump. Was it a trump card or a trap card,” said the former Punjab chief minister, adding the US president should now prove that he was sincere about the mediation offer.

Condemning the move, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also lamented that the atrocities by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir were continuing unabated. “Atrocities in IOK unabated. Extremist Indian govt’s intentions clear. President must immediately summon Joint session of Parliament in wake of Indian aggression in IOK,” he tweeted.