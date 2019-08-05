India’s ugly face stands exposed: Masood

ISLAMABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan said on Monday the removal of Article 370 from the Indian Constitution had exposed India’s ugly face before the Kashmiris and the international community.

Talking to PTV News, he strongly condemned the latest development on the special status of held Kashmir, saying: “India is an occupier and has been brutalising the people of Kashmir for the last 72 years”.

Khan said inhuman treatment with Kashmiris at the hands of Indian forces in the occupied territory was not acceptable. “The repeal of constitutional article protecting the special status of Kashmir, in the long run, will not in any away affect the freedom struggle of the Kashmiris,” he added.

He said Article 370 was initially inserted in the Indian Constitution to appease pro-Indian Kashmiri leadership and to buy their loyalty, he said and added that by repealing this article India had lost its support from allies like National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party.

The AJK president urged the United Nations to take cognisance of Indian decision which clearly violated not only the Security Council resolutions 91 and 122 but also all other resolutions on the Kashmir dispute.

He expressed confidence that Pakistan will continue extending its all possible support to people of occupied Kashmir for their right to self-determination.Separately, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said the Indian government’s decision to amend constitutional clauses about occupied Kashmir would ruin regional peace as he feared enhanced atrocities and genocide of Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian forces to materialise malicious designs.

Addressing a news conference, he said: “This step of Indian government would ruin regional peace. This issue would also have impact on Azad Jammu and Kashmir. I fear India would opt for genocide of people in occupied Kashmir.”

Haider demanded from the international community to send fact-finding mission to Line of Control (LoC) area to have firsthand knowledge of unprovoked firing by Indian forces across the LoC that killed and injured innocent people on the Pakistani side of the LoC.

He said Kashmiris were waging struggle for their existence and now India cannot subjugate them for a long time, adding: “India has almost lost Kashmir due to its policies and days are not far off when Kashmiri people would get rid of Indian yoke”. He appreciated recent overtures of Pakistani government for Kashmir cause and called for highlighting Indian atrocities more vigorously on all international forums.