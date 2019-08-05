IHK reels under curfew, political leadership detained

ISLAMABAD: Amidst growing panic and confusion over what is happening across occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian authorities have imposed undeclared curfew, placing complete bar on movement of people, holding of any kind of public meetings and rallies across the held territory.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, all educational institutions have been closed while internet services snapped across occupied Jammu and Kashmir.As per the government order, identity cards of essential services personnel will be treated as curfew passes. The order says there would be no movement of public and all educational institutions would remain closed. Various educational institutions also directed their students to vacate hostels.

Additional paramilitary forces, which arrived in the held valley last week, have been deployed across occupied Jammu and Kashmir region. The strength of the security personnel has been increased around vital installations such as civil secretariat, police headquarters, airport and various central government establishments.

Barricades have been erected on many arterial roads, including the entry and exit points in Srinagar and other cities. Riot control vehicles have also been kept on standby.

The entire resistance leadership including Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been placed under house arrest or detained in jails. Former puppet chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have also been placed under house arrest.

President of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti described the BJP’s move to revoke Article 370 as the darkest day in Indian democracy. “Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupation force in J&K,” Mufti wrote on Twitter.

“It will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. GOIs intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising its people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises,” she added.

Former chief minister of occupied Kashmir Omar Abdullah termed the unilateral move by the Indian government a total betrayal of the trust that the Kashmiri people had reposed in India when the state acceded to it in 1947. “The decisions will have far-reaching and dangerous consequences,” Abdullah said in a statement.

He added that the unilateral, illegal and unconstitutional decisions will be challenged by the National Conference. “A long and tough battle lies ahead. We are ready for that.”