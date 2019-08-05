Joint session of parliament summoned today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned a joint session of the parliament today after the Indian government rushed through a presidential decree on Monday to abolish occupied Kashmir’s special constitutional status.The joint sitting, to be held at 11am today, will also review the tense situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir and along the Line of Control.
