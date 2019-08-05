UN appeals to Pakistan, India to exercise restraint

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The United Nations has appealed to India and Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint amid escalating tensions between the two countries along the Line of Control (LoC).
The UN Secretary General’s Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement that UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan observed and reported an increase in military activity at the LoC in recent days.The UN Military Observer Group was deployed in January 1949 to supervise the ceasefire between both countries in the disputed State of Jammu and Kashmir.
ISLAMABAD: The United Nations has appealed to India and Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint amid escalating tensions between the two countries along the Line of Control (LoC).
The UN Secretary General’s Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement that UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan observed and reported an increase in military activity at the LoC in recent days.The UN Military Observer Group was deployed in January 1949 to supervise the ceasefire between both countries in the disputed State of Jammu and Kashmir.