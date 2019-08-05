close
Tue Aug 06, 2019
August 6, 2019

UN appeals to Pakistan, India to exercise restraint

Top Story

August 6, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations has appealed to India and Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint amid escalating tensions between the two countries along the Line of Control (LoC).

The UN Secretary General’s Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement that UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan observed and reported an increase in military activity at the LoC in recent days.The UN Military Observer Group was deployed in January 1949 to supervise the ceasefire between both countries in the disputed State of Jammu and Kashmir.

