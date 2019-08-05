close
Tue Aug 06, 2019
August 6, 2019

Court issues notice over play’s name

Islamabad

 
August 6, 2019

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday issued a notice to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), the federal government and a private channel for airing a drama which bears title drawn from the sacred words.

A division bench comprising Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Ijaz Anwar issued the notice to respondents and directed them to submit reply and explain the position.The petition was filed by a team of lawyers including Sara Ali, Ibrar Hussain and Nazish, seeking an order from the court to stop the drama from being aired.

The lawyers argued that “Kun Fayakun” are Quranic words and use of Quranic words for a drama was not correct.They prayed before the court to either order to stop the airing of the play or a change of its name.

