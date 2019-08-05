Seven dacoits arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: Police Monday arrested seven members of two dacoit gangs. CIA police arrested bandits identified as Ramzan, Ali, Umair and Rizwan, while Sadr police detained robbers Hassan, Mohsin, Nabeel, Asad and Noman. Seven motorcycles, two rickshaws, 15 cell phones, Rs 780,000 and eight pistols were recovered from the robbers.
