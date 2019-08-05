Residents decry excessive power loadshedding

PESHAWAR: The residents of Regi Model Town have complained of hours-long loadshedding in the scorching heat.

“Despite receiving millions of recoveries in the head of electricity bills and taxes, and the authorities are resorting to eight to 10 hours loadshedding in the Regi Model Town,” said Arshad Khan, a resident of the town.Another resident Taj Maluk said that the loadshedding had made life miserable for them. The residents asked the chief minister to direct the Peshawar Electric Supply Company to end hours-long loadshedding in the Regi Model Town on Nasir Bagh Canal Road.