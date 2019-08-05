close
Tue Aug 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
August 6, 2019

Residents decry excessive power loadshedding

Islamabad

BR
Bureau report
August 6, 2019

PESHAWAR: The residents of Regi Model Town have complained of hours-long loadshedding in the scorching heat.

“Despite receiving millions of recoveries in the head of electricity bills and taxes, and the authorities are resorting to eight to 10 hours loadshedding in the Regi Model Town,” said Arshad Khan, a resident of the town.Another resident Taj Maluk said that the loadshedding had made life miserable for them. The residents asked the chief minister to direct the Peshawar Electric Supply Company to end hours-long loadshedding in the Regi Model Town on Nasir Bagh Canal Road.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad