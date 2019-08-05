Governor flays India for abolishing held Kashmir’s special status

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman has condemned the Indian government’s act to abolish the special status of the occupied Kashmir.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said abolishing the special status of occupied Kashmir by the Indian government was highly condemnable.He said that occupied Kashmir was an internationally recognised disputed territory and the Indian government could not change its status.

The governor said that India had disregarded the international laws and conventions, human norms and UN resolutions.He asked the international community to take notice of the illegal act of the Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir as the matter was directly related to the lives of the millions of people. The governor said the people of Pakistan especially the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province had expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris and would continue the support till the realisation of their right to self-determination.