255 criminals held, looted items recovered

Islamabad: The Islamabad police have arrested 255 outlaws during last week and recovered looted items worth more than 11.80 millions from them, a police spokesman said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed directed all police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrests. Owing these efforts, 32 dacoity/robbery and car lifting cases were traced and 50 persons were arrested besides recovery of looted items including gold ornaments from them.

Police also arrested 17 absconders during the same period while 29 persons were held for involvement in bootlegging as well as drug peddling activities. Police also recovered 8.670 kilogram hashish, 1.390 kilogram heroin, and 280 wine bottles from them.

Police arrested 39 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 38 pistols, one Kalashnikov, and 215 rounds from them. Moreover, police nabbed 120 other accused for their alleged involvement in crime cases of various nature.