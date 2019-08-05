PBM selects 20 deaf and dumb children for treatment

Islamabad:Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM) Monday through a lucky draw selected 20 handicapped children (deaf and dumb) in order to provide assistance of Cochlear Implant treatment to them.

The lucky draw ceremony was graced by Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Mohammad Khan besides MNAs, Ali Nawaz Awan, Sahibzada Sibghatullah along with PBM Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi.

Speaking on the occasion, PBM Managing Director said with the provision of assistance to the handicapped children for Cochlear Implant treatment has opened a new chapter of service to humanity. The responsibility of providing treatment has been taken as a challenge as PBM has been facing resource shortage. However, PBM through a campaign appealed to different segments of society for getting financial assistance for treatment of deaf and dumb children. With hectic efforts and struggle we managed to collect Rs13 million in phase -1 for treatment of 20 children. In CDA Hospital parents of 58 handicapped children for Cochlear treatment. On treatment of one children amount of Rs12 lacks 70 thousand has to be spent. Out of the total requirement of amount of Rs13 million plus, PBM would grant Rs10 lakhs on treatment of each children.

Similarly, PBM would also consider on more applications for arranging treatment facilities to them. At the same time, the managing director also appealed to philanthropists to come forward for granting assistance in order to provide treatment to more and more handicapped persons On this occasion, the Parliamentarian Affairs Minister, Ali Mohammad Khan appreciated the efforts of managing director, Aon Abbasi Buppi on taking effective measures for treating handicapped persons and children. Similarly, the PTI government at the head of Prime Minister, Imran Khan is also taking sincere and practical measures in this regard, the minister stated.