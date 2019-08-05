AFI conducts teachers training workshop

Rawalpindi: The speakers at the concluding ceremony of a weeklong teachers training workshop held under the auspices of Anjuman Faizul Islam (AFI) asserted that teachers are not solely responsible of transferring of knowledge but they are also liable to build the character of their students and to induce in them the great values of Islam to help them become true practicing Muslims, patriotic Pakistanis, use full and cooperative members of the society.

The ceremony was held in Raja Ghulam Qadir Hall of AFI Faizabad Markaz. Renowned nuclear scientist Prof. Dr. Inam ur Rehman was the chief guest while AFI President Mohammad Siddique Akbar Mian, Vice president Madam Izhar Fatima, chairman education committee of AFI Prof. Mohammad Rafiq Chouhan, Director Technical Education Choudhary Ejaz, heads of educational institutions Ghulam Gilani, Mussarat Shafiq, Madam Naseem Nazneen, Farooq Qureshi, Eng. Mohammad Akmal, Campus Manager Mohammad Aslam Khan and a large number of beneficiary teachers were present on the occasion.

Dr. Inamur Rehman emphasised the teachers to understand fully their role in developing and building the behaviours of human beings. They are supposed to build the social behaviours like an engineer who build bridges. One of the main roles of teacher is to motivate his or her learners to develop their ability and aspiration to learn, he mentioned saying ‘’you may read about facilitating learning and delivering training, but in reality you do much more than that. Your role is not just about teaching your subject or preparing learners for assessment. The focus of your role relates very much to inspiring your learners to change and develop their personal, social and professional skills to the best of their ability’’.

Earlier the President of AFI Mohammad Siddique Akbar Mian in his welcome address paid thanks to Dr. Inamur Rehman and all participants of the workshop, highlighted the need of teachers’ training. He counted some key aspects of teachers’ role and stressed upon them to enhance their professional capabilities as they are doing the job to build future of the nation. He said a teacher must promote appropriate behaviour and respect for others. He stressed upon the teachers to seek computer knowledge to deliver better to their students. In this respect, AFI arranged a number of courses for teachers to enhance the professional competency. He also highlighted the role of teachers in promoting national harmony and social development and asked them to fully activate their very this role.

While addressing to the participants, Madam Izhar Fatima counted a number of topics in which the workshop beneficiaries were given training. She emphasized the teachers to adopt new methods of teaching and instead of merely preparing their student for examinations they must induce in them the values that can make them better human beings.