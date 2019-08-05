close
Tue Aug 06, 2019
OCC
Our crime correspondent
August 6, 2019

Housemaid held, gold ornaments recovered

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
August 6, 2019

Islamabad: Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police arrested a housemaid and recovered gold and diamond ornaments a police spokesman said. SP (Investigation) to ensure arrest of those involved in criminal activities in various areas of Aabpara Police Station. SP Investigation constituted special team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including. ASI Rana Tasneem, and others. This team arrested a housemaid identified as Shabana Rafqat resident of Zia Masjid and recovered gold and diamond ornaments.

Case has been registered against her and further investigation is underway. DIG Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

