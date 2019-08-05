close
Tue Aug 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2019

Alvi calls for focus on preventive healthcare

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2019

Islamabad: We must focus on preventive healthcare, as it is more cost-efficient than curative healthcare, said President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday.

He was talking to President-elect of Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) Dr. Naheed Usmani, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here. The president said effective and efficient healthcare was an important determinant in promoting the general well-being of people.

He said enhancing primary healthcare could help lessen the burden on secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities. Appreciating the services of APPNA members for teaching young doctors, the president said Pakistan valued its services in helping needy Pakistani medical students through Scholarship Endowment.

He stressed the need for further strengthening APPNA educational initiatives in Pakistan. "The shortage of universities must be compensated by enhancing the dissemination of purposefully structured online courses and by improving their acceptability at educational institutions," he added.

Dr. Naheed Usmani said there was a need for effective collaboration among APPNA, USAID, HEC, and PMDC to fully utilise the emerging opportunities. The president extended the best wishes to APPNA for its future endeavours.

