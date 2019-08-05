CDA completes work on rehabilitation of road

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completed rehabilitation work on main double road of Sector I-14.

The main double-road of the Sector I-14 is not only used by the residents of Sector I-14 but is also an access to Sector I-16 passing through Sector I-15.

Under this project, Triple Surface Treatment (TST) of the 16-km long double road, eight kilometers on each side, was carried out. While damaged drainage systems has also been rehabilitated in addition to repair maintenance of protection walls and other road fixture.

The project has been completed with Rs50 million. It is pertinent to mention here that in line with policy of incumbent management of the authority to focus on thus far neglected sectors, a CDA team comprising Member Engineering and relevant directors lead by the chairman Capital Development Authority visited sectors I-14, I-15 and I-16 few months back.

During that visit Capital Development Authority chairman was briefed the Sector I-14 has serious access problems as the main road is in dilapidated condition while the contract of rehabilitation of the road is pending execution for only Rs50 million.

In order to provide immediate relief to the worries of the residents of sectors I-14 and I-16, Capital Development Authority chairman ordered Finance Wing for immediate allocation of said amount and further directed that this issue should be resolved forthwith. After the allocation of funds rehabilitation work on the road was launched and by ensuring effective supervision, rehabilitation work has now been completed.