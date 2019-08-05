PIL condemns changing IoK status by India

Islamabad: Pakistan Interfaith League (PIL), a social forum striving to foster religious harmony amongst followers of different faiths in Pakistan, has strongly condemned the decision of the Indian government to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35 of the Indian Constitution to change the constitutional status of the State of Jammu and Kashmir (the Indian Occupied Kashmir).

“The brutalities unleashed by the Indian Army and paramilitary forces against the unarmed Kashmiri people, particularly targeting their youth, who have waged a rightful struggle for their right to self-determination is highly condemnable,” said Sajid Ishaq, chairman PIL.

Sajid Ishaq said that the Kashmiri people in the Indian Occupies Kashmir have been bleeding since last over 70 years and the present regime in India has surpassed all acts of state terrorism against the innocent and unarmed Kashmiri people.

“The latest action by the Indian government should be enough to stir the conscience of whole world and it is the obligation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to react to the ever worsening situation before it may get out of hands,” the PIL chairman said.

He also appealed to the United Nations, the international human rights organizations and the International Red Cross to immediately send their special envoys and monitoring teams to analyze and assess the conditions of human rights violations by the Indian occupation forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir against helpless and unarmed Kashmiri Muslims.

“The situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir is the worst form of state terrorism and the Indian extremist Hindu government has turned occupied Kashmir into world’s highest militarised zone to suppress hapless Kashmiri.

“The Indian occupation forces are committing worst human rights violations including gang rapes, rapes, use of pallet guns, extrajudicial killings, abductions, physical torture besides depriving the innocent Kashmiri people of their fundamental rights,” Sajid Ishaq said.

He said that the situation in the Indian Occupies Jammu and Kashmir is explosive and demands immediate attention and intervention from the comity of nations before it slip out of hands.

He said that all the minority communities of Pakistan stand today with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir in these most testing times and would not be shy of acting as spearhead in any initiative taken to get justice for the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.