Protest against India

LAHORE: Thousands of activists of the Kashmir National Alliance held a protest demonstration against Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiri Muslims.

Mian Mustafa Rasheed, Zafar Mehmood, Mrs Tariq, Maqsood Ahmed Butt, Saima Ali Dada, Nadeem Sarwar and others led the protesters at Faisal Chowk, The Mall. Hundreds of people, wearing shrouds, lay down on the road, to express solidarity with Kashmisirs.

The working class observed a “Protest Day” to condemn a barbaric attack with cluster bombs on innocent citizens and children of Azad Kashmir and the killing of innocent Kashmiris by Indian forces.

The protest march was led by the veteran trade union leader Khurshid Ahmad along with Rubeena Jamil and Akber Ali Khan, Niaz Khan, Osama Tariq and others. The PTI, PML-Q and other small political parties also protested.