PU approves 43 PhD synopses

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A meeting of Punjab University Advanced Studies and Research Board (AS&RB) was held here Monday which approved 43 PhD synopses, 30 evaluation reports and 40 panels of examiners. The meeting chaired by the Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad also approved 24 extension cases and 21 miscellaneous cases.
LAHORE: A meeting of Punjab University Advanced Studies and Research Board (AS&RB) was held here Monday which approved 43 PhD synopses, 30 evaluation reports and 40 panels of examiners. The meeting chaired by the Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad also approved 24 extension cases and 21 miscellaneous cases.