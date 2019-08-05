close
Tue Aug 06, 2019
PU approves 43 PhD synopses

Lahore

LAHORE: A meeting of Punjab University Advanced Studies and Research Board (AS&RB) was held here Monday which approved 43 PhD synopses, 30 evaluation reports and 40 panels of examiners. The meeting chaired by the Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad also approved 24 extension cases and 21 miscellaneous cases.

