Call to create awareness about hepatitis

LAHORE: The Punjab Health Department arranged a seminar with the help of World Health Organization at a local hotel.

Director General Health Services Punjab Dr. Haroon Jehangir, Fleppa Easter Brock and Dr. Jamshaid of WHO, Prof. Ghayyas-un-Nabi Tayyab, Dr. Athar, Dr. Nasrullah Ch. and Dr. Yadullah were also present. Symptoms and treatment of hepatitis were highlighted in the seminar.

DG Health Services Punjab Dr. Haroon Jehangir said the free facility of treatment and medicines was being ensured to patients of hepatitis in all over Punjab. “The free facility of treatment for hepatitis patients in all government hospitals is available. It is important to create awareness among the public about hepatitis. Use of syringes and safe blood transfusion must be ensured to control hepatitis,” he added.

Fleppa Easter Brock said that all departments would have to play an important role in overcoming hepatitis. All speakers appreciated the efforts of Minister Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid for taking steps to control hepatitis. Dr. Safdar Kamal Pasha said the healthcare commission could play a vital role in the eradication of hepatitis. Dean PKLI Prof. Dr. Hafiz Ijaz Ahmad, HODs of clinical departments, consultants and physicians of the hospital also participated in the event.

The seminar featured scientific talks delivered by a number of qualified speakers on screening, diagnosis and treatment of hepatitis and liver diseases. The speakers imparted contemporary knowledge and research findings to the partakers who expressed that they had gained useful materials from the medical specialists’ talks.

Addressing the audience, the PKLI BOG chairperson and dean said that the hospital would continue to take impactful steps towards fulfilling its mission of disease prevention and treatment through mass awareness and constant development of healthcare providers in order to help lower the burden of life-threatening kidney and liver diseases including hepatitis in Pakistan.