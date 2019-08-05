close
Tue Aug 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2019

Plea against failure of Senate no-trust move

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2019

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has been requested to declare the rejection of a no-trust resolution against the senate chairman through secret balloting without lawful authority and of no legal effect.

A petition filed by Lawyers Foundation for Justice through senior lawyer A.K Dogar also asks the court to declare the rule 12 (10) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of Senate, 2012, as ultra vires to the Constitution. The lawyer states that the opposition parties moved a resolution saying that Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani did not enjoy the constitutional support of majority of the members of the senate.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore