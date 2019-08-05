Plea against failure of Senate no-trust move

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has been requested to declare the rejection of a no-trust resolution against the senate chairman through secret balloting without lawful authority and of no legal effect.

A petition filed by Lawyers Foundation for Justice through senior lawyer A.K Dogar also asks the court to declare the rule 12 (10) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of Senate, 2012, as ultra vires to the Constitution. The lawyer states that the opposition parties moved a resolution saying that Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani did not enjoy the constitutional support of majority of the members of the senate.