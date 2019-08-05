Bidding for smart meters stayed

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Monday stayed process of bidding by Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) for contract of advanced metering infrastructure and billing system that includes provision of smart electricity meters.

Justice Shahid Mobeen issued the stay order on a petition filed by Green Industrial Solution represented by Advocate Babar Awan. The lawyer argued before the court that Lesco violated rules of Pakistan Engineering Council, which required a foreign company to participate in any bid through joint venture with a local company.

However, he stated that the participation of foreign companies without a joint venture would severely affect the local industry. He pointed out that at least 12 foreign companies were already working with Lesco without joint ventures. He said the bidding was going to be held on August 20. Therefore, the counsel asked the court to suspend the bidding process until final decision of the petition.

Justice Mobeen stayed the process and sought replies from Lesco, Pakistan Engineering Council, Security & Exchange Commission of Pakistan and other respondents within fortnight.

