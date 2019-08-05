Can’t appear before NAB today, says Mashhood

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Mashhood on Monday once again excused himself from appearing before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the case of alleged corruption in Punjab Sports Festival.

Mashhood through his lawyer excused himself from appearing before the accountability bureau today (Tuesday) owing to his personal engagements. In his application, the PML-N leader stated that he had already recorded his statement in the case and cannot appear before the NAB; however, he can appear on August 8 (Thursday).

On July 8, the anti-corruption body had summoned details of Mashhood’s bank accounts and assets details from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and other departments concerned.

The details of the vehicles being owned by the PML-N leader were also sought from Punjab Excise Department. National Accountability Bureau had launched a probe into alleged misappropriation of millions of rupees of the Punjab Youth Festival in 2011 and 2012 which involved Mashhood.