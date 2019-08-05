India flayed for change in occupied Kashmir’s status

LAHORE: Educational institutions across the provincial metropolis Monday held meetings and took out rallies to express solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir and condemn the revocation of its special status by India.

At Punjab University, a meeting of teachers, employees and students was held at Al Raazi Hall in which the participants strongly condemned the change in status of the occupied area by India.

The meeting presided over by PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed was attended by Pro-VC Dr Saleem Mazhar, Academic Staff Association President Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry, Secretary Javed Sami, heads of various departments, employees and teachers.

Addressing the meeting, Prof Niaz Ahmed said the success of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to USA had created panic in India and Indian government was much worried over Pakistan’s ongoing successful diplomatic efforts over Kashmir issue. He said we wanted to tell India and international community that we were united on Kashmir issue.

He said teachers, employees and students would highlight Kashmir issue at every forum. He said Indian forces were ruthlessly using cluster bombs on children and people in Held Kashmir and international community should immediately take serious notice of human rights violations in the occupied area. He condemned India for changing status of Occupied Kashmir. He said good relations could not be established with India unless Kashmir issue was resolved.

Dr Mumtaz Anwar said this was the message of Pakistan that we all were one on Kashmir issue. Addressing the meeting, senior teachers, including Dr Saleem Mazhar, Prof Dr Iqbal Chawla, Dr Umbreen Javed, Prof Dr Iram Khalid, Dr Amanullah and others condemned India on usurping the rights of Kashmiris. They said Kashmir issue must be resolved in the light of the resolution passed in the United Nations. They said that we must immediately enhance our diplomatic efforts and utilise social media to mobilise international community for resolution of Kashmir issue. They said Pakistan and Pakistani nation had made great sacrifices for Kashmiri people and our support would continue for independence of Kashmir.

In the meeting, a resolution was unanimously passed condemning Indian atrocities and change in status of Held Kashmir. The resolution expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people. Later Prof Niaz Ahmed led a rally from Undergraduate Block to VC office in which teachers, employees and students participated. The participants were carrying placards expressing solidarity with the people of Held Kashmir and chanted slogans against Indian brutalities.

The staff and students of Government College University (GCU) Lahore also strongly condemned the revocation of special status of Kashmir by India. Addressing a gathering organised by the GCU Debating Society, the university’s orators said they stood in solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir who were braving the most brutal genocide perpetrated by Modi-led Indian government.

“We vehemently condemn the human rights violation of the innocent civilians at the hands of Indian army. We also condemn the unlawful violations of the Line of Control and cruel targeting of the civilians living on the Pakistani side by the Indian army” they added.

Meanwhile in a statement, the GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah said they urged the UN Security Council, the world community at large and particularly the peace-loving Indian civilians to diplomatically compel India to forthrightly halt the genocide in Kashmir and honour their long abandoned international commitment to let the Kashmiris exercise their right to self-determination as per resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council in 1948.

“We must continue to raise our voice to unequivocally support the Kashmiris’ quest for freedom and to compel the Indian government to let go of their contemptuous control of the Kashmiris against their will” he said. The VC said that freedom was inalienable right of every human being acknowledged by the UN Charter and the injunctions of all the religions of the world. “Kashmiris deserve it as much as any other people of the world” he concluded.

Similarly, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) also organised a solidarity walk at the campus led by UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar.

Registrar, all deans, chairmen, teachers, administrative staff and other faculty members participated in the walk. The purpose of the walk was to show the solidarity with Kashmiris against brutalities of Indian armed forces in Indian-Held Kashmir. The participants of the walk strongly condemned the brutality of India on people of occupied Kashmir. At the end of the walk, the participants formed a human chain to show their support to the people of Kashmir. One-minute silence at 10am, to pay tribute to martyrs in Indian held Kashmir, was also observed.

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) also observed Kashmir Solidarity Day at its City Campus on Monday in which various activities including one minutes silence and prayer for peace in Kashmir were held while speech and patriotic songs were presented by students to express solidarity with Kashmiris. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the programme while Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Senior Tutor Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and a large number of students, faculty members and administrative staff attended. The participants of the programme demanded end to bloodshed of innocent people in Kashmir by the Indian army.

Addressing the audience, Prof Pasha said Kashmir people were facing brutality by Indian Army which was violation of human rights. He condemned a large number of Indian army deployment in Kashmir to suppress Kashmiri independent movement. He said we want peace in the region and we stand with Kashmiri people. He said we believe in humanity and war must be against ignorance and poverty not against innocent people. Similar events were also organised in other campuses of UVAS.

Meanwhile, a solidarity walk was also held at the University of Education which was attended by the students, faculty and staff of the university. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Raufi-i-Azam, in his message reiterated to extend full moral support to Kashmir people in their struggle of independence. He said the world community should take immediate notice of the plight of innocent Kashmiris and take India to the task for growing human rights violations in the held valley.

Dr Rauf-i-Azam said it was the right time for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to give a shut-up call to the Indian rulers. He said India was committing gross human rights abuse in Kashmir and we should do everything to stop the genocide of innocent Kashmiris by India. Similarly, despite summer vacation many public and private schools and colleges organised events to condemn India for changing the status of the Occupied Kashmir.