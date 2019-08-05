Actor’s interim bail extended

LAHORE :An Additional District and Sessions Court on Monday extended interim bail by August 16 of actor-singer, Mohsin Abbas Haider, an accused of torturing his wife.

The accused appeared before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Irfan Basra and recorded his presence. The singer informed the court that he was cooperating with investigators and implored the court for extension in his interim bail.

The court after hearing him extended his interim bail. As per case details, Fatema Sohail, wife of Mohsin, got registered a case in Defence police station accusing Mohsin of domestic violence and abuse.