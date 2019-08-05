Swindlers kill youth

Swindlers killed a 26-year-old man in the Lytton Road police limits on Monday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim was identified as Umar. He was found unconscious near Bagh Gul Begum. He was rushed to hospital where he died.

Found dead: A 45-year-old man was found dead in the Bhatti Gate police limits on Monday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim was found dead near Parinda Market. A passerby informed the police which reached the scene and shifted the victim to hospital. The doctors confirmed him dead.