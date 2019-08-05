Teachers protest

LAHORE: A large number of computer teachers of government schools of the province staged a demonstration here on Monday to highlight their demands.

The demo which also turned into a small rally was also attended by a good number of female teachers. The teachers on the occasion also expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir and condemned Indian aggression against the occupied valley. The protest was organised by the Punjab Association of Government Schools Computer Teachers (PACT) Punjab outside the School Education Department in which the participants also marched towards the Civil Secretariat in the form of rally. The participants carrying banners and placards also chanted slogans and demanded the government to revive computer allowance and provide computer lab attendants at school and award BS-16 to EST (IT) and BS-17 to SST (IT) teachers.