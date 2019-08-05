‘10m hepatitis C patients in Pakistan’

LAHORE: Pakistan has the second highest prevalence of hepatitis C worldwide after Egypt. Almost 10 million people in Pakistan are infected with hepatitis C and over 5 million are suffering from hepatitis B. The crucial situation calls for serious measures to equip physicians with latest knowledge as they have to play a pivotal role in combating the epidemic.

In this regard, Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Center (PKLI) collaborated with Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians (PAFP) to organise a practical, to-the-point and basic hepatology seminar for family physicians on at a hotel to commemorate World Hepatitis Day 2019. A large number of physicians from all over Pakistan attended the event. The aim of the symposium was to raise awareness and impart practical knowledge among participating doctors to make them more efficient in managing hepatitis patients. As treatment is part of prevention, the chances of spread of the disease decrease with every successfully-treated patient. Chairperson of BOG PKLI Prof. Dr. Syed Javed Raza Gardezi was the chief guest, while PAFP President Dr. Tariq Mahmood Mian was the guest of honor on the occasion. Dean PKLI Prof. Dr. Hafiz Ijaz Ahmad, HODs of clinical departments, consultants and physicians of the hospital also participated in the event.

The seminar featured scientific talks delivered by a number of qualified speakers on screening, diagnosis and treatment of hepatitis and liver diseases. The speakers imparted contemporary knowledge and research findings to the partakers who expressed that they had gained useful materials from the medical specialists’ talks. Addressing the audience, the PKLI BOG chairperson and dean said that the hospital would continue to take impactful steps towards fulfilling its mission of disease prevention and treatment through mass awareness and constant development of healthcare providers.