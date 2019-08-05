People urged to maintain cleanliness on Eid

LAHORE: Eidul Azha is an event which promotes the spirit of sacrifice in society as well as teaches the believers to follow the Islamic rules of cleanliness.

These views were expressed by speakers in a seminar organised by Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS) in collaboration with Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) in the provincial metropolis.

Mian Aslam Iqbal, Provincial Minister for Information and Tourism, Mohsin Khan Leghari, Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Professor Dr Riaz Ahmed Tasnim, Chief Executive Health Care Commission, Cartoonist Javed Iqbal, Maulana Shehzad Mujadadi, Raees Ansari of Geo News, Professor Dr Sajid Rasheed, Principal College of Earth and Environmental Sciences, TV artist Tauqeer Nasir, LWMC Chairman Riaz Hameed and others spoke at the occasion.

Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the company’s efforts in collaborating with Turkish companies for turning Lahore into one of the cleanest cities of the world would soon bear fruit. He said Islam directs every Muslim to observe cleanliness and as a civilised citizen we all need to follow Islamic rules of cleanliness to keep our city neat and clean. Maulana Shehzad Mujadadi said people should realise that they and the company both had role in keeping cleanliness. “Teachings of Islam should be followed in true spirit,” he said, adding on behalf of religious scholars, he praised LWMC’s initiative to provide a platform to sensitise masses on religious perspective of significance of cleanliness.

Mohsin Khan Leghari, Provincial Minister for Irrigation, said the lame attitude towards cleanliness was beyond understanding. He said it was the duty of every citizen to keep his surroundings clean after performing his religious duties.

Managing Director LWMC Ajmal Bhatti stressed the need for training and character building of sanitation staff and commoners. He said the role of citizens in cleaning the society was most important and company was focusing on public awareness besides cleaning the city through trained staff.

Chairman LWMC said that 121 collection points would be established in the city on Eid and urged the citizens to dispose of their animal waste at these designated points for proper and timely disposal. He said that no negligence on part of LWMC would be tolerated.

Professor Sajid Rasheed said that LWMC was not solely responsible for cleaning the city. It is the responsibility of all citizens, district government and LWMC, he said adding students should take part in cleanliness activities. Other speakers also highlighted the role of media, citizens, government institutions and others concerned in cleanliness and urged for a collective response on this Eid.