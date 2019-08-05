close
Tue Aug 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2019

Eunuch strangled

Lahore

August 6, 2019

A 49-year-old eunuch was strangulated to death at his quarter in the Johar Town police limits on Monday. Police have recovered the body and collected forensic evidence from the scene. The victim was identified as Farzand alias Farzana. The victim was living at quarters near Allah Hu Chowk. Body found: A putrefied body of a 75-year-old man was recovered from fields near Jhulkay village in the Kahna police limits on Monday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy.

