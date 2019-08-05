close
Tue Aug 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2019

Woman held for killing husband

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2019

LAHORE: North Cantt police have arrested a woman, who had killed her husband over domestic disputes a couple of days back. The accused woman has been identified as Maryam, 20. She was married off at the age of 13 and had three children from Ali Murtaza. The couple used to scuffle. She killed Ali by opening fire into his temple and alleged that his friends had killed him.

