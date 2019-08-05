close
Tue Aug 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2019

Man, son, daughter electrocuted

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2019

LAHORE: Three members of a family were electrocuted through the alleged negligence of Lesco in the Raiwind police limits on Monday.

Police have handed over the bodies to the family after completing legal formalities. A kiln worker identified as Abdul Ghafoor was repairing the roof of his room along with his daughter and son. In the meantime, his daughter, Kausar, 17, touched the live electricity wire hanging on the rooftop and received severe electric shocks. Her brother Ramzan, 20, and father Abdul Ghafoor tried to save her but they also received shocks. As a result, the three were burnt alive on the spot. Police reached the scene and collected evidences.

