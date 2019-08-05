‘Indian state terrorism can’t suppress Kashmiris’

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday condemning the state terrorism by Indian army in the occupied Kashmir said that Indian army had spilt blood of the innocent Kashmiris.

Addressing a seminar on "New Local Government System 2019", held at a hotel, he expressed grief over the killing of innocent Kashmiris and said that India could not suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmiris with state terrorism, adding the blood of innocent Kashmiris would result in their right to self-determination.

Punjab Governor said that silence of international community on the core issue was unjustified. The world community should play its role in bringing an end to Indian atrocities in Kashmir, he said, adding that Kashmiris should be given their right of self-determination at the earliest, adding that Pakistanis would continue moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris.