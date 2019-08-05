Rallies express solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE: A rally, led by Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid, was organised at Faisal Chowk to express solidarity with Muslims of Kashmir. A large number of people participated in the rally.

Yasmin Rashid while talking to the media said that India could not dent the enthusiasm by inflicting atrocities on Kashmiris. “We will expose the ugly face of India among the comity of nations. The whole nation stands united with the Pak Army. Prime Minister Imran Khan raised his voice in America for the Kashmir issue,” she added.

Indian aggression: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that Pakistan will definitely respond to Indian aggression on all fronts. She expressed these views while leading a Kashmir Day rally at Fatima Jinnah Medical University. The rally was arranged to express solidarity with Kashmiris against Indian violence. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Aamir Zaman Khan, MS Ganga Ram Hospital Dr. Fayyaz Butt and faculty members along with a large number of students participated in the rally.

Yasmin Rashid said that the successful tour of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the US was unbearable for India. “India is using violent tactics for Muslims of Kashmir. It is constantly sending army troops to kill innocent Muslims in Kashmir.

The Indian government is trying to harass the Muslims of Kashmir through violence. We will always stand for the solidarity of Muslims in Kashmir. India has crossed all limits of humanitarian grounds and it has been exposed in front of the international community. We condemn Indian bombardment on the Line of Control,” she added.

PML-Q: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi have said that occupied Kashmir will ultimately become a graveyard for the Indian army. In a joint statement Monday, they strongly condemned the massacre of Kashmiris including women, children and elders at the hands of the Modi government and the Indian army and asked the international community to take notice of the Indian wrongdoings, oppression and barbarism in occupied Kashmir. “The United Nations should not remain a silent spectator against India after its resolutions on Kashmir being tattered into pieces and it must take immediate and result-oriented measures for stopping the genocide of Kashmiris,” they added.

They said that all countries signatories to the UN Charter and particularly Islamic countries and organisations should realize their responsibilities for safeguarding human life and property in occupied Kashmir and they should not give a free hand to the Modi government through their silence. The PML-Q leaders said that immediate medical facilities should be provided to Yasin Malik and all Kashmiri leaders be released. They said Pakistan Muslim League stood shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan government and the armed forces in any action against Indian aggression. “The nation should brush aside all their political and other differences in this hour of trial and become a rock-like wall for the defence of Pakistan and safeguarding rights of Kashmiris,” they added.