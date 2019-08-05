PBC to challenge references against Justice Isa, Justice KK Agha in SC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has decided to challenge in the Supreme Court, the presidential references filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice KK Agha of the Sindh High Court for allegedly having properties abroad but they did not disclose it in their wealth statements.

"We will soon file the petition in the Supreme Court challenging the references while invoking Article 184(3) of the constitution”, Syed Amjad Shah, Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council confirmed to The News.

He said after majority of Members of the Council have endorsed the resolution, the instant petition will be filed in the apex court on the grounds of mala fide.

It is pertinent to mention here that senior lawyers Rashid A Rizvi, Kamran Murtaza, Azam Nazir Tarar and Akhtar Hussain, Members of Pakistan Bar Council have moved a resolution to the Council requesting for filing a petition in the Supreme Court invoking Article 184(3) of the Constitution challenging the presidential reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice KK Agha.

Syed Amjad Shah informed The News that after members of the Council filed the resolution for filing in the instant petition, he contacted other members including Azam Nazir Tarar, Muhammad Ahsen Bhoo, Abid Saqi, Syed Qalb-e-Hassan, Muhammad Maqsood Butter, Muhammad Shoaib Shaheen, Ghulam Mustafa Kandwal and Ghulam Shabbir Shar who later on endorsed and supported the passage of the proposed resolution.Similarly, he said that one member Raheel Kamran Sheikh said that he will support any constitutional petition may be filed before the Supreme Court to ensure better transparency in the process of judicial accountability and fairness in the Supreme Judicial Council inquiry procedure. He, however said that as far as references filed by the government are concerned, in his humble opinion, it is primarily for Justice Qazi Faez Isa and KK Agha to first challenge the same, if they consider appropriate or have been advised to do so and then the PBC can chose to support such a petition.

Amjad Shah said that other two members namely Abdul Sattar Khan and Mian Muhammad Shafiq Bhandara have opposed the passage of the proposed resolution.

Similarly he said the views of Sher Muhammad Khan, member could not be ascertained for his having gone abroad, Muhammad Yousaf Laghari, Abdul Fayyaz, Dr Muhammad Farogh Nasim, and other members have not responded nor could be contacted on phone as yet.

He said that soon the presidential references will be challenged before the Supreme Court on the grounds of mala fide.