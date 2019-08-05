Pre-Haj flights operation concludes today

Islamabad: The month-long pre-Haj flight operation to bring 123,316 government scheme pilgrims to Saudi Arabia would be concluded today (Tuesday). A spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony told APP that the pre-haj flight operation of government scheme would be completed with the departure of remaining flights on Tuesday night.

While the private Scheme flight operation would be concluded on Wednesday. This would bring a total of 200,000 Pakistanis to Saudi Arabia. The pre-haj flights operation was started on July 4. Government pilgrims went Saudi Arabia through three airlines including PIA, Saudi Airline and Air Blue. He informed that a total of 13 catering companies providing quality food to pilgrims thrice a day.

A total of 176 officials and officers of ministry were serving the pilgrims in Makkah. While 469 doctors, nurses and paramedics were providing medical aid to pilgrims. Serious patients were being referred to Saudi hospitals for further treatment.

Wheel chairs were also being provided to the elderly patients. Likewise, he said 416 Pakistan Muavineen and 900 local Khuddam have also been deployed in Saudi Arabia to guide pilgrims. The monitoring teams of the ministry have been conducting the monitoring of Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs).

Haram guides have been helping the pilgrims. The lost and found department was locating missing bags and handing over to the pilgrims. Call Centre was receiving calls for help and registering complaints. He said the ministry had introduced various mobile applications (Apps) to help pilgrims’ during their stay in Saudi Arabia for Haj.

He asked the intending pilgrims to use the Apps to get Hajj related information and guidelines to perform haj with ease and comfort.

Elaborating, he said Mina Locator App helps identifying user’s residence and Mina Maktab, the route to different camps (Maktabs), train stations, mosques, hospitals and other important locations in Mina with the reference of his or her current location. Likewise, AlMaqsad App is a comprehensive 3D indoor navigation for Masjid Al Haram.