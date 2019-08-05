Changing IoK status by India condemned

Islamabad: Pakistan Interfaith League (PIL), a social forum striving to foster religious harmony amongst followers of different faiths in Pakistan, has strongly condemned the decision of the Indian government to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35 of the Indian Constitution to change the constitutional status of the State of Jammu and Kashmir (the Indian Occupied Kashmir).

“The brutalities unleashed by the Indian Army and paramilitary forces against the unarmed Kashmiri people, particularly targeting their youth, who have waged a rightful struggle for their right to self-determination is highly condemnable,” said Sajid Ishaq, chairman PIL.

Sajid Ishaq said that the Kashmiri people in the Indian Occupies Kashmir have been bleeding since last over 70 years and the present regime in India has surpassed all acts of state terrorism against the innocent and unarmed Kashmiri people.

“The latest action by the Indian government should be enough to stir the conscience of whole world and it is the obligation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to react to the ever worsening situation before it may get out of hands,” the PIL chairman said.

He also appealed to the United Nations, the international human rights organizations and the International Red Cross to immediately send their special envoys and monitoring teams to analyze and assess the conditions of human rights violations by the Indian occupation forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir against helpless and unarmed Kashmiri Muslims.

“The Indian occupation forces are committing worst human rights violations including gang rapes, rapes, use of pallet guns, extrajudicial killings, abductions, physical torture besides depriving the innocent Kashmiri people of their fundamental rights,” Sajid Ishaq said.