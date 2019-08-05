Indian state terrorism can’t suppress Kashmiris’ struggle: Punjab governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday condemning the state terrorism by Indian army in the occupied Kashmir said that Indian army had spilt blood of the innocent Kashmiris.

Addressing a seminar on "New Local Government System 2019", held at a hotel, he expressed grief over the killing of innocent Kashmiris and said that India could not suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmiris with state terrorism, adding the blood of innocent Kashmiris would result in their right to self-determination.

Punjab Governor said that silence of international community on the core issue was unjustified. The world community should play its role in bringing an end to Indian atrocities in Kashmir, he said, adding that Kashmiris should be given their right of self-determination at the earliest, adding that Pakistanis would continue moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris. He said the use of cluster bombs on civilian population along the Line of Control was a barbaric act of Modi government.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that India had committed human rights violation by using cluster bombs. He said Pakistan had defeated India on diplomatic and military fronts, adding Pakistan wanted peace and prosperity, not war with India.

Earlier, the governor said that new Local Government System 2019 would bring prosperity in provinces, adding that new system would ensure transfer of power to lower level so that people’s issues could be resolved.

He said the PTI government believed in dialogue so that recommendations of all stakeholders would be considered in new LG system. Improvements can be brought in this system, he maintained.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that Panchaiyat and Village system in new LG system would help in redressing the people’s grievances at local level, adding the system was adopted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa effectively which yielded positive results.

He said that about 30 percent of the development budget would be spent by the Panchaiyat system in Punjab and the Panchaiyat would be empowered. A seat has been reserved for women in Panchaiyat council to give representation to women, he asserted.