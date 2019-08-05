Defence attaches of China, France, UK, Russia, Germany visit LoC

ISLAMABAD: Defence attaches of different countries including China, France, Russian, the UK and Germany have visited the Line of Control (LoC).

They visited the LoC under the arrangement of security forces. All were briefed upon loss of life and property due to Indian cluster bombs as India had targeted the whole lower Neelum Valley at which several people got injured.

Defence attaches were also briefed that India doesn't allow UN military observers at the LoC and India has also made 1,882 ceasefire violations till yet. India committed 8,873 times ceasefire violations from 2015. As many as 76 people were martyred while 348 got injured due to firing by Indian forces.