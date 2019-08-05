Liverpool replace Mignolet with Adrian

LONDON: Spanish goalkeeper Adrian signed for Champions League holders Liverpool on a free transfer hours after Simon Mignolet left to return to his home country and sign for Belgian side Club Brugge.

Adrian, 32, will be an understudy to the European champions’ first choice ‘keeper Alisson. The Spaniard has previous experience in the Premier League having played more than 100 times for West Ham in the past six years.

“I’m very ambitious, I come here to try to win everything, to try to push Ali from the first minute and to make us better,” Adrian told the Liverpool website. “We have many competitions ahead - we’re going to fight for it and try to get them. “I’m looking forward to playing my first game at Anfield and to win as many games as we can.”