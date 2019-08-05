China’s Zheng stuns Sabalenka to win first WTA title

LOS ANGELES, California: Zheng Saisai knocked off her fourth-seeded opponent of the week to capture her first career WTA title with a straight sets win over Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the San Jose WTA tournament on Sunday.

The unseeded Zheng, who also beat Sabalenka in their only other career meeting, used a solid serving performance to beat the second seed from Belarus 6-3, 7-6 (7/3). “I don’t have so much experience because it is the first time for me,” a nervous Zheng said on the court during her trophy presentation speech. “I am very excited about how I played the whole week.

Zheng said the San Jose tournament had special meaning for her even before she won on Sunday. “Five years ago I got my first WTA singles win here and now I win my first WTA title here,” she said.. Zheng clinched the victory in the second set tiebreaker when Sabalenka doubled faulted on the first championship point.