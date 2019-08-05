PSL matches to be spread to four cities in Pakistan

LAHORE: All PSL franchises have affirmed their commitment to playing all PSL matches in Pakistan, with Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Rawalpindi being considered as venues for the 34 games, sources said on Monday.

The UAE still remains a back-up venue. The PCB chairman met franchise owners on Monday and discussed the plan for the tournament.

The sources said Lahore was likely to host 13 games, with the tournament starting on February 20 in Karachi. Multan last hosted international cricket in 2008, but is thought to be ready to host the PSL.

Rawalpindi last hosted an international match in 2006, but it is undergoing renovation and is likely to be ready for PSL matches. The PCB considers the PSL the path towards restoration of international cricket in Pakistan. The 2017 PSL final was held at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Then there were four games in the 2018 edition across Karachi and Lahore.

Earlier this year, the final eight games were scheduled to be played in Lahore and Karachi, but eventually all were played in the port city because of political tensions with India.

The final in 2017 paved the way for an ICC-approved World XI to tour Pakistan for three T20Is. West Indies and Sri Lanka have also toured the country to play T20I cricket, although both sent weak sides.

Zimbabwe visited Pakistan in 2015 for three ODIs and two T20Is, becoming the first to tour Pakistan since the 2009 attack on Sri Lankan team bus. Most of the international stars have been reluctant to tour Pakistan.

During the meeting, franchise owners discussed various other issues, including reworking their 10-year contracts with the PCB, seeking perpetuity rights, abolishing bank guarantees, and pegging dollar rate on payments and taxation.