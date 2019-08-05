close
Tue Aug 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 6, 2019

Maldives ex-vice president detained after India escape bid

World

AFP
August 6, 2019

COLOMBO: Former Maldives vice president Ahmed Adeeb, who faces attempted murder and corruption allegations, was remanded in custody on Monday over a failed attempt to illegally enter neighbouring India. Adeeb was detained by Indian authorities on Thursday at the country´s southern port of Tuticorin and handed to Maldivian police.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World