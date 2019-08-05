Cairo car crash blast claims 20 lives

CAIRO: At least 20 people have been killed when a speeding car driving against traffic crashed into three others causing a huge explosion in Cairo, the Egyptian health ministry said on Monday.

The car collision happened just before midnight on Sunday outside the National Cancer Institute in central Cairo also wounding 47 people, the ministry added.

Four of those killed in the deadly crash remain unidentified. Between "three and four (of the injured) are in critical condition in the intensive care unit," Khaled Megahed, a spokesman for the health ministry, told an early Monday news conference.

He said they suffered from "several burns of varying degrees". Body parts were also retrieved from the scene, he added. Social media users posted footage of cars ablaze at the scene and of patients being evacuated from the Cancer Institute, which was severely damaged and charred in the explosion. Megahed said that 78 cancer patients from the institute were moved to other hospitals to continue their treatments.